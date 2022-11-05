Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

