Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 12,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.