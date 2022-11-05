Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $316.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.69 and its 200 day moving average is $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Read More
