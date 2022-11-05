Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

