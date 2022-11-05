Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

VET opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

