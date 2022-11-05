Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

