Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 28.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

