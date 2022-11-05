Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

