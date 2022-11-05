Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.43) to GBX 2,828 ($32.70) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.23) to GBX 2,700 ($31.22) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.56) to GBX 2,770 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

