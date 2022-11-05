Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04.

