Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

