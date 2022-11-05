Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.