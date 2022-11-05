Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

