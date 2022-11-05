Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 119,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

