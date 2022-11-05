Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

