Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Fiserv

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

