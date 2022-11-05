Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $255.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

