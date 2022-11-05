Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

