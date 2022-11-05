Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 7,613 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.