Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

