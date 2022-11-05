Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,826 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Motco lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $158.43.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

