Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

