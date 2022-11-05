Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 325,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,918 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,083,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

