Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 36,772 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,772 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $32.99 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

