Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

