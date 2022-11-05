Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 65 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.25.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

