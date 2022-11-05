Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,559 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $260.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

