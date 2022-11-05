Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 679 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

