Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.69. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.8 %

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Shares of RRX opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.