Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 38,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

ICUI stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.76 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

