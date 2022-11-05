Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 41.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

