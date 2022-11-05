Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.