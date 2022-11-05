Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 2.8 %

MLKN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.