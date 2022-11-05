Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

SHC stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

