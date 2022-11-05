Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

UAA stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

