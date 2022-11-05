Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,800 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 148.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,681 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.19 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

