Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

