Senseonics (SENS) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million 5.62 Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -23.60

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.83% -20.09% 11.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Senseonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 95 654 1418 21 2.62

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

