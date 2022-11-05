Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 492.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162,405 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

