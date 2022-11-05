Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($93.65) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,964.29 ($80.52).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,128 ($59.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 940.92. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,911.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

