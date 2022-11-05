Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.70) to GBX 240 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.70) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.01) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.39).

TSCO opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.58) on Wednesday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.23. The company has a market capitalization of £16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,860.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.83%.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). In related news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($57,437.95). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). Insiders bought a total of 36,664 shares of company stock worth $7,494,528 over the last quarter.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

