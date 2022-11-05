Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,969.58.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

