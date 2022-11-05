Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
DSW Capital Stock Performance
DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,969.58.
DSW Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.