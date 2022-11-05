Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.42. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 58,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

