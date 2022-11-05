Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKY. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SKY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.