Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

SCCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $31.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

