Societe Generale Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 649

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 685 ($7.92) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 835 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $729.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPYY opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.