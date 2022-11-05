SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

SEDG opened at $219.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.67. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

