Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEYMF. Barclays lifted their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.60 ($18.60) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

