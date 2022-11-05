Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) & ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ASM International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% ASM International 14.04% 24.17% 19.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.53 $2.54 million $0.09 79.02 ASM International $2.05 billion 5.30 $585.29 million $6.34 35.15

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASM International 0 2 8 0 2.80

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. ASM International has a consensus price target of $358.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.96%. Given ASM International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASM International is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

ASM International beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About ASM International

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.