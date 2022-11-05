Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

